5 career-threatening injuries WWE Superstars sustained in the ring

WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line and take a lot of risks to entertain the fans. Many miscalculated risks have led to gruesome injuries to a lot of these superstars.

Recently, Ridge Holland suffered a freak leg injury while taking a dive from Oney Lorcan outside the WWE NXT ring. Meanwhile, Finn Balor had to relinquish his Universal Championship a day after winning it following a terrible shoulder injury that forced him to take some time off.

Similarly, a number of top superstars have picked up career-threatening injuries while performing in major matches. The superstars recovered after it looked like their careers were over and continued to compete in the ring.

Take a look at the five WWE Superstars who sustained career-threatening injuries while performing in the ring.

#5. Sting took a buckle bomb from Seth Rollins at WWE Night of Champions 2015

25th September, 2020 Video of the Week Thread: NOC 2015 Seth Rollins vs Sting #SethRollins



Full Video: https://t.co/D6OUSLAjoThttps://t.co/LrPMIEDPWB pic.twitter.com/7ok95ToORP — SRFans Media (@SRFansMedia) September 25, 2020

Sting made his WWE debut very late in his wrestling career. He was still looking forward to making an impact on the biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Soon after his debut in 2015, Sting challenged Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. During the match, Rollins went for one of his signature moves known as the ‘buckle bomb.

Upon impact with the top turnbuckle, Sting’s neck snapped back, and his legs gave out. The legendary superstar suffered a terrible neck injury that cut short his WWE career and led to his retirement.

WWE.com spoke to Sting about the night that led to one of the biggest injuries of his career. Sting described how he felt tingling and numbness in both arms and knew that something was wrong.

“Bottom line, I had tingling, numbness down both arms, all the way to my fingertips. And then, later in the match, I just fell wrong, whatever it was, and this time [the tingling and numbness] went down both arms and into my legs, and I couldn’t feel my legs too well. They just felt like rubber. I don’t know how to describe it. I had to go down on all fours there for a minute, get my composure. I was a little … I was worried," Sting revealed.

"Long term, well, I’m just going to take care of the short term first and see how the long term might play out.” Sting added.

While it looked like Sting’s wrestling career was over for good, he made a miraculous return to the ring for AEW in 2020. Vince Russo was a recent guest on SK Wrestling's UnSKripted with Dr. Chris Featherstone, where he spoke about how Sting was told never to enter the ring again following his injury.

The legend defied all odds and made a great return to the ring after turning 60.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain