WWE Superstars know that injuries are a part of the job. Many stars are injured on a regular basis, but this comes with the territory of being a wrestler. There are very few, if any wrestlers who have been able to make it through their whole career without suffering a major injury, whilst there are others who's careers have been plagued with them.

Whilst injuries in the ring are common, some WWE stars have been sidelined after suffering injuries whilst at home or even making their way to the ring. Many of these injuries have sidelined the stars for a number of months as well, which only adds to how humiliating the story must have been to convey to their employers.

Here are five WWE stars who suffered the most rediculous injuries outside of the ring.

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin gets stuck in the bathtub

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the best talkers in WWE history, which is probably why WWE gave the Hall of Famer his own podcast on the WWE Network.

Whilst fans of his podcast will know just how much The Texas Rattlesnake loves to share his personal stories, one story that the former WWE Champion wasn't as happy to share was when he accidentally fell and got stuck in his own bathtub.

Back in 2015, Austin shared the story on his podcast where he revealed that he was in his trailer preparing for a new season of The Broken Skull Ranch when he decided to moonwalk whilst taking a shower.

Austin slipped and became entangled with his arms and legs completely stuck forcing him to call out for his wife. This later led to 911 being called and Austin having to be removed from the tub by Firefighters. Austin also revealed "how a bath scrubber got stuck in a “sensitive area” and had to be removed."