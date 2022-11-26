5 WWE Superstars who were not supposed to become champion 

In WWE, anything can happen. Sometimes plans change only hours before the show begins.

There have been times when the company was forced to make significant changes to its plans moving forward. This could be due to backlash from fans or if the company finds a better option.

Some wrestlers have greatly benefitted from this change made by decision-makers, as it has led to a push for them as champions.

Read on to find five superstars who originally weren't supposed to become champions but found luck in their favor.

#5. The Miracle on Bourbon Street, 2014

Triple H ended Daniel Bryan's first WWE Championship reign before it even began at Summerslam 2013, leading to the formation of The Authority.

After feuding with Randy Orton over the next few months, which culminated in a Hell in a Cell match between the two that saw The Viper prevail, Bryan moved on to a storyline with The Wyatt Family.

Bryan confirmed in an interview that his original WrestleMania opponent was supposed to be Sheamus. He stated:

"I can tell you 100 percent for a fact that I was not supposed to be in the main event at WrestleMania 30,"

But with the crowd rallying behind the leader of the "Yes!" Movement on the road to WrestleMania, and the incredible backlash received from fans when they realized Batista was the chosen one to face Randy Orton in the main event, forced WWE to give Bryan his moment. Bryan further added:

"That is one of the coolest things about WWE and wrestling in general," Bryan said. "The fans have this very unique voice, and this very unique power, and in no other sport and no other form of entertainment can the fans make their voices heard and it affect change."

#4. Bill Goldberg, WWE Universal Champion, 2017 & 2020

Both times Goldberg wasn't the original plan going into WrestleMania.

Bill Goldberg is notorious for ending two of the best reigns of WWE's champions in the past decade.

The first came at Fastlane in 2017, when he dethroned Kevin Owens. However, the original plan was to have Owens vs. Chris Jericho in the main event of WrestleMania 33 for the Universal Championship. But when WWE saw an opportunity to book Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar III for the world title, they went ahead with it. This drove Chris Jericho to leave the company in 2018.

WWE @WWE



#WWESSD #UniversalTitle @Goldberg G O L D B E R G = C H A M P I O N.

Cut to 2020, and once again, Vince McMahon saw an opportunity to have Goldberg drop the title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. This led to the company booking the former to go over The Fiend Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown, who was having a commendable run with the title just coming off a rather underrated feud with Daniel Bryan.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



"I would much rather face The Fiend. ... No offense to Goldberg, I think he's a great performer, he's a great superstar, but I'm into the future right now."



(via

Roman Reigns was asked if he'd rather face Bray Wyatt or Goldberg at Mania."I would much rather face The Fiend. ... No offense to Goldberg, I think he's a great performer, he's a great superstar, but I'm into the future right now."

Goldberg later reflected on the fan backlash for the 2020 title win over The Fiend.

Whatever the case may be, both title wins were ill-conceived, especially for taking away what would have been a well-deserved main event for the ages between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens and halting all the momentum and good-will The Fiend had going into WrestleMania, despite the Hell in a Cell debacle in 2019.

#3. For Eddie, 2006

Rey Mysterio won his first World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 22.

Eddie Guerrero's demise in 2005 shattered the WWE Universe. This unfortunate event led to a change of plans, with the company booking Rey Mysterio to win the 2006 Royal Rumble, in which he holds the record for staying the longest in a Royal Rumble match for an hour, two minutes, and twelve seconds.

It was an emotional rollercoaster for The Master of 619 on the road to WrestleMania, during which he briefly lost his opportunity to face the world champion as per prior stipulation in his singles match vs. Randy Orton at No Way Out, in which the latter defeated him.

His win at WrestleMania was one of the most memorable moments in WWE. Only a few other moments rival Rey's day in the sun.

#2. KofiMania, 2019

WWE @WWE



Ask



#WrestleMania #WWEChampionship What's it like to have an army of 80,000+ supporters during the biggest match of your career?Ask @TrueKofi . He knows all about it.

When Mustafa Ali was injured and replaced by Kofi Kingston in the elimination chamber match in 2019, the latter used the opportunity to put on an impressive showing, albeit in defeat.

Fans got behind him unanimously, and the company pushed the New Day star to the main event scene. At WrestleMania 35, he went on to defeat Daniel Bryan to win the WWE title for the first time in his career.

Kofi Kingston on his 2019 WWE title win

Having made his debut as an industry veteran in 2008, his moment on The Grandest Stage of 'em All is one of the most remarkable underdogs wins in recent memory.

#1. John Morrison, aka Johnny Nitro's sole world championship win in WWE, 2007

He is a one-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion

Looking back at the diverse roster of WWE over the years, John Morrison is probably the one that deserved the world championship win the most. He was extremely talented between the ropes and had the looks and decent mic skills.

His former partner Miz held the WWE Championship twice. It was a head-scratching decision to have the former win the Money in the Bank from Otis in 2020 when Morrison had just returned to the company for a second stint that year. It could have been either one. It probably should have been Morrison.

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_



@TheRealMorrison @thetayavalkyrie John Morrison finally opens up on his WWE release. Where would you like to see The Guru of Greatness next?

John Morrison, then known as Johnny Nitro, won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship at Vengeance: Night of Champions 2007, defeating CM Punk.

However, this was not the original plan, as the late Chris Benoit was set to face The Straight Edge Superstar. As the former went AWOL at the event, for reasons that only came to light later, WWE decided to go with Johnny Nitro as a timely replacement.

The Shaman of Sexy beat Punk in three straight Premium Live Events before ultimately dropping it to the latter on the September 4, 2007, edition of ECW.

Can you think of any other accidental champions? If so, let us know in the comments section below.

