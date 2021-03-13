5 Current WWE Superstars who surprisingly never won at WrestleMania

Competing at WrestleMania is a dream for all WWE Superstars. Winning is the icing on the cake.

In contrast to The Undertaker's streak at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, these five Superstars are yet to score a single win at WrestleMania.

Their winless ways have become ghosts that haunt them every year at The Showcase of the Immortals. Three of these Superstars are current champions and could be defending their titles at WrestleMania.

Now, as the biggest pay-per-view of the year approaches, we will see if these household names can turn their luck around.

Here are five current WWE Superstars who surprisingly never won at WrestleMania (Kickoffs not included).

#5. WWE Superstar Natalya

Natalya joined WWE nearly 13 years ago. The self-proclaimed Best of All Time is a former Divas and SmackDown Women's Champion. She currently competes on SmackDown.

Natalya has a 0-4 losing streak at WrestleMania. Her first match on The Show of Shows was a Battle Royal at WrestleMania 25, in which Santino Marella, dressed as Santina, won.

At WrestleMania 30, Natalya participated in the Vickie Guerrero Invitational Match for the WWE Divas Championship but lost again with AJ Lee retaining her title.

The Canadian Superstar had her third match at WrestleMania in 2017 when she competed in a 6-Pack Challenge for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Naomi won that match to extend Natalya's losing streak to three consecutive defeats at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Natalya's fourth match at WrestleMania came two years ago. She teamed up with Beth Phoenix to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in a Fatal Four-Way Tag. The BOAT and The Glamazon suffered another defeat when The Iconics, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce emerged victorious.

Natalya's current record at WrestleMania officially stands at zero wins to four losses. Her only victory inside a WrestleMania ring came in 2016 as part of Team Total Divas when they defeated Team B.A.D. & Blonde on the Kickoff.

Natalya's participation in WrestleMania 37 is still in doubt. We will have to wait and see if The Queen of Hearts will get an opportunity to break her winless record this year.

