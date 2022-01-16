5 WWE Superstars who could team up with Lita to win the tag team titles

On the latest edition of SmackDown, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to the blue brand after 20 long years and received a huge ovation from fans.

The former four-time Women's Champion will be part of the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match at the namesake pay-per-view on January 29, 2022.

Lita, during her in-ring segment on the blue brand, made a truly heartening statement by saying she is ready for another WWE run. The statement wasn't taken too kindly by SmackDown Women's Champion and fellow Royal Rumble competitor Charlotte Flair, who interrupted the Hall of Famer.

After a heated verbal exchange between the two, Lita first pretended to slap The Queen and nailed the champion with a devastating Twist of Fate. The rivalry is brewing between the two competitors, and one would hope Lita can win the Rumble and headline WrestleMania 38 to challenge Charlotte for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking of championships, another title that has eluded the Hall of Famer in her illustrious career is the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. By the time this championship came into existence in 2019, Lita was not an active in-ring competitor. Now that she wants another WWE run, the former four-time women's champion can look to win this championship.

In this article, we look at five superstars who could team up with Lita to win the tag team titles:

#5. Former WWE RAW Women's Champion – Rhea Ripley

Things haven't been great of late for former RAW Women's Champion and Women's Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley.

The Nightmare lost her Women's Tag Team Championship to the team of Queen Zelina and Carmella late last year. On the latest edition of RAW, her tag team partner Nikki A.S.H. also turned on Rhea, attacking her in the process.

To get things back on track for Ripley, what could be better than teaming up with Hall of Famer Lita to pursue the tag team titles again?

This team will undoubtedly be as formidable as they come. If they beat the reigning champions in Queen Zelina and Carmella, it will certainly be a moment to treasure for fans.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh