4 WWE Superstars that adopted a vegan lifestyle

Going vegan is a lifestyle choice that requires a lot of commitment; this is doubly true in the case of WWE Superstars. Due to the rigorous health care routine WWE Superstars are expected to maintain, going vegan can prove to be a bit of a challenge. However, that hasn't stopped a number of superstars from trying out a vegan lifestyle.

Whether it was for health reasons or beliefs, these superstars decided to completely cut meat and dairy from their dietary plans. If you're looking to go vegan or just curious about WWE superstars that did, here's a list of four WWE Superstars that adopted a vegan lifestyle.

#4 CM Punk went vegan to test his self-discipline

Former WWE champion CM Punk is a vocal advocate for the straight edge lifestyle. In fact, a majority of his time in WWE was spent portraying the Straight Edge Superstar, where he would spin the lifestyle based on whether he was a heel or a face.

As a face, he projected it as a higher moral standard. As a heel, he used it as an angle to make himself a cult leader. This eventually led to the brilliant but short-lived Straight Edge Society angle. Moreover, Punk also had one of his best rivaleries when going up against Jeff Hardy as a purvyor of the Straight Edge lifestyle.

To test out his self-discipline, Punk also introduced veganism in his life. While he was definitely a vegan in 2012, he eventually gave up on a diet due to the pressures of being on the road. It is unclear if he ever went back to being a vegan after his time with WWE came to an end.

Punk has since retired from the WWE but he made a name for himself in the industry with his razor sharp promos and ability to push the envelope. His time with the company may be over with no return looking possible in the forseeable future, but he has left an indelible impact on the fans.

His popularity is apparent whenever WWE holds a show in Chicago and the crowd takes over with CM Punk chants. Since his exit from the company, Punk has also been a part of UFC where he trained and fought two bouts. However, he couldn't win either.