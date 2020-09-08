Welcome to this week's edition of things WWE subtly told us on RAW! It was a good episode that started well and ended in the most incredible way possible. While we'll get to that later, let's start with the things subtly told to us on RAW!

#6 RETRIBUTION give us a closer look on RAW

RETRIBUTION

We haven't heard RETRIBUTION say a word - nor have we seen a logo. But that was up until the September 7th episode of RAW where they made their presence known. It wasn't via an attack - but they appeared on the screen and appeared to be a group of five. It seems like the numbers keep changing each week, but they may have finally decided on a number.

They spoke of their intention to wreak havoc to the system in what was predictably a very anti-establishment message. Then again, the intention is to present them as an anti-establishment group. We're not sure if we're getting closer to the unmasking of RETRIBUTION on RAW, but what we know for sure is that there seem to be a couple of visibly identifiable members.

A twitter user named @vancitycorner took the liberty of brightening up the image from RAW and it appears that a few of the members have been recognized such as Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic, and Dio Maddin, among others:

I brightened up the image a bit.



Shane Thorne (back left), Mia Yim (front left), Dominik Dijakovic (back middle), Dio Maddin (back right), Kayden Carter (front left)?! #RETRIBUTION #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/cTe3YB1T0I — CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) September 8, 2020

It's an interesting set of superstars. For all we know, things could change again but WWE was clever in ensuring that the room on RAW was dark enough to not be able to recognize them at first. Either way, we're getting closer to finding out more about RETRIBUTION. In the end, we hope that their overall motives go beyond just beating WWE superstars up and vandalizing property. WWE needs to invest more in this storyline.