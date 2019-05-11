×
5 WWE Superstars That Could be unhappy about their spot within the Company

Nathan Smith
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
921   //    11 May 2019, 15:09 IST

Image result for wwe logo

Over the past few weeks and months, we've all heard about people like Sasha Banks, Luke Harper, The Revival, Rusev, Anderson & Gallows and others being unhappy, but recently, reports have surfaced that plenty more WWE stars are unhappy with their spots, but are opting to keep quiet about it. With the recent changes and lack of direction in WWE, it's possible that a majority of the entire roster is displeased with the company right now, but from a booking perspective, we can determine some specific stars that this could be referring too.

While there were no specific names mentioned in these reports, they did state that they were looking to remain anonymous, so naturally, speculation has begun running rampant. So without further ado, sit back and read along as we take a look at the current landscape within WWE, and 5 superstars that could possibly be behind these rumors.

#5 EC3

Image result for ec3 wwe

Ethan Carter has had a very up and down career in professional wrestling, and despite his humor, charisma and fantastic look, WWE have managed to do absolutely nothing with him since he returned. His career began with WWE as Derrick Bateman, but that didn't work out, and after becoming a star in Impact Wrestling, it looked like it was only a matter of time until he'd be back in Vince McMahon's company.

He's barely been seen since arriving on the main roster, and with his character's non-PG sense of humor, it's highly unlikely that they'll successfully find a way to utilize his talents in 2019. Given how much work he put in to go from being released by WWE reject to World Champion in Impact, it's sad to see how he's been treated within WWE now, and he can't be happy about them completely stalling any and all momentum he had.

