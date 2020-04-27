5 WWE Superstars that will make waves in the second half of 2020

The Boss

The first half of 2020 has been a strange ride indeed. We saw first-time winners in both Royal Rumble matches. We also saw the complete halt of live audience shows. Two cinematic-type showdowns at WrestleMania 36 also set the stage for more types of those contests in the future.

With such a huge change in operating tactics due to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE has still maintained a presence. Promos and matches are slightly different due to the lack of fans in attendance at shows and PPVs. But as WWE has always proven, the show must go on.

This year is almost half over. Money in the Bank will dictate how part of the rest of 2020 will go due to the winners of each ladder match. Will long-standing Champions like Bayley and Becky Lynch still hold onto their gold heading into SummerSlam? Will we have any new major Champs as the summer rolls around? Several Superstars are being set up to make a big impact in the second half of this year. Here are five such performers that will make waves at some point in the latter part of 2020.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article belong to the writer and doesn't necessarily represent Sportskeeda's stand.

#5 Sonya Deville/Mandy Rose

The former friends have been in one of the more interesting angles currently in WWE.

This entry goes hand in hand due to the ongoing angle featuring both women. The former friends are in the middle act of the dissolution of their friendship. The first act saw a potential date between Otis and Mandy Rose fall apart. It was later revealed that sabotage was the reason for that date falling apart as Sonya Deville and Dolph Ziggler worked against a potential relationship.

As we are in the middle of the feud, it stands to reason that it will continue for the next few months. Rose has a qualifying match for MITB and Deville could very easily interfere to cost her friend a chance at the briefcase. That potential interference could lead to a match at MITB or at a later PPV.

The fact that it could happen at a later PPV suggests that the former friends will continue to be featured on SmackDown. As they are both currently out of the title picture, it's a good sign for the two women that they have been consistently featured on Friday nights. When the feud is concluded, whoever comes out on top will likely see a push up the card. She may even enter into the SmackDown title picture. When all is said and done, Deville and Rose will get the chance to show their talents on their own.