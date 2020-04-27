What are the biggest WWE Rumors that are doing rounds today?

From possible last-minute changes to the Money in the Bank match card to the recent events on SmackDown, there’s a lot that has kept the pro-wrestling universe buzzing with speculations. Last week, we saw a few title matches being confirmed for MITB. In addition, Triple H celebrated his 25th anniversary in WWE in a somewhat bizarre segment.

Today’s rumor round-up will focus on the backstage details about Vince McMahon’s strange behavior as well as the possible interference by Seth Rollins’ ally.

In addition, there have also been stories about the Universal Champion Braun Strowman’s future, a former Intercontinental Champion’s descent to mid-card, and the lesser-known details about the unusual MITB matches planned for this year.

So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#1 What’s next for Braun Strowman?

The 'Monster Among Men' deserves a good title run

After Roman Reigns decided to pull out of WrestleMania 36 at the last minute, WWE called Braun Strowman in as a replacement. The ‘Monster Among Men’ defeated Goldberg to become the WWE Champion. However, the latest reports suggest that WWE’s approach towards Strowman is mixed

Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue told Korey Gunz on Dropkick DiSKussions that although the creatives have shown faith in Strowman, he might still be used as a transitional champion while they wait for the ‘Big Dog’ to return. Here’s what he had to say,

"They've shown faith in Braun Strowman, but there's a lack of depth at the top of SmackDown. And that's why they've been bringing in John Cena and Goldberg. Now without Roman Reigns, there aren't many people left that Strowman can face, especially on the heel side. You've technically got Daniel Bryan, but he's a face and he's involved in something else. So there aren't that many opportunities. This, to me, looks like they're trying to revert back to what their plan was in January - to put the title on Bray Wyatt, again, and wait for Roman Reigns to be ready."