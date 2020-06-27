5 WWE Superstars who threatened to ignore the script

These WWE Superstars could have landed themselves in trouble backstage.

Four of these moments could have altered WWE WrestleMania matches.

Danny Hart

Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey and The Big Show

Superstars including Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins often clarify in media interviews that, contrary to what some people might think, the men and women of WWE do have the freedom to go off-script when the opportunity presents itself.

For example, in January 2020, Brock Lesnar was told to work without a script during his comedy segment with R-Truth on RAW, and “The Beast” enjoyed the interaction so much that he requested to work with Truth again.

Two years earlier, Lesnar went off-script during a match when he legitimately punched Braun Strowman in the head at the 2018 Royal Rumble after taking a strong knee to the jaw from “The Monster Among Men”.

While those examples show that a Superstar of Lesnar’s star power can get away with producing unscripted moments, did you know that two WWE Superstars have used social media to threaten that they will ignore the script when they next see their rival on WWE television?

Let’s take a look at the full stories behind those two rivalries, plus three others, as we count down five times that WWE Superstars considered going against the script.

#5 Nia Jax (if Ronda Rousey returns to WWE)

The inspiration for this article comes from Nia Jax, who took exception to Ronda Rousey’s April 2020 comments about WWE simply being “fake fighting”.

Writing on Twitter, Jax said she will risk her job by “knocking the f***” out of Rousey if they ever meet again in WWE, regardless of what the script says.

“I can’t wait for Ronda 2 one day return 2 WWE. Even if WWE orders me to make Ronda look good in the ring, which is the ONLY way for Ronda 2 look good in the ring w/me. I’ll risk my job 2 go down in history as the one from this biz that knocked her the F*** out! #TestMeB****”

The animosity between Jax and Rousey dates back to the 2018 rivalry between “The Baddest Woman on the Planet” and one of Jax’s best friends, Alexa Bliss.

Bliss suffered two concussions against Rousey in separate matches in September and October of that year, causing the five-time Women’s Champion to miss the all-women’s Evolution pay-per-view.

Jax revealed in 2020 that she complained to WWE management about Rousey’s in-ring style and offered to replace the injured Bliss in the storyline.

