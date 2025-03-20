5 WWE Superstars whom Tony Hinchcliffe must definitely ROAST during The Roast of WrestleMania 41 

WWE is teaming up with Tony Hinchcliffe to add another element of chaos to the WrestleMania 41 weekend. It's safe to assume that no wrestler would be safe from the controversial comedian's verbal jabs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tony used to wrestle during his high school days, but it's his comedic brilliance that has immortalized him in the entertainment business. Not even bonafide icons such as Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady have been safe from his brand of dark humor. So, it's a no-brainer that WWE Superstars will get 'cooked,' come April 20, 2025.

Thus, with around a month remaining until the world-renowned 'Roast' specialist makes his return to the wrestling world, it's time to list down five WWE stars whom he must make the butt of his edgy jokes.

Ad

#5. Seth Rollins

The Visionary is all but guaranteed to be extremely busy during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. He is rumored to be wrestling two of his fiercest rivals in WWE today at The Show of Shows.

But it's highly possible that Rollins' potential bout against Roman Reigns and CM Punk isn't the only newsworthy thing he would be partaking in during the star-studded weekend. That would be true if Tony Hinchcliffe decided to dedicate a considerable amount of time from his performance to go after Rollins.

Ad

Last year, Roman Reigns caught some heat from the fans for taking a shot at his former Shield fellow's way of dressing. Since then, CM Punk and Logan Paul have also ridiculed his outfits. So, it's hard to even imagine the jokes Tony Hinchcliffe could come up with to rib Seth Rollins about his iconic laugh and bold outfit choices.

#4. Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Ad

Despite doing flawless work since turning heel in late 2023, Drew McIntyre's win-loss record in high-stakes matches hasn't been quite impressive. Interestingly, he hasn't done a good job of suppressing his feelings about the whole deal.

Unluckily for The Scottish Warrior, his constant on-screen whining could make him an integral part of Tony Hinchcliffe's 'Roast of WrestleMania.' From his hilariously short reign as the World Heavyweight Champion to roll-up pins being his Kryptonite, McIntyre could be the biggest blip on Tony's radar.

Ad

It's no secret that the 2020 Royal Rumble winner's social media game is impeccable. However, The Roast could be WWE fans' way of finding out if the Scottish star is as good at taking jokes as he is at dishing them out.

#3. Logan Paul

Over the last couple of years, the WWE Universe has left no stone unturned in letting Logan Paul know how they feel about him. During the WrestleMania 41 weekend, The Maverick might learn that Tony Hinchcliffe isn't on his side either.

Ad

The Prime co-founder's history as a social media megastar is littered with controversial incidents. Of course, WWE stars don't bring up most of these incidents during their promo wars with Paul. But Tony? He isn't afraid of pushing the envelope.

So, in case Logan Paul ends up being one of Tony's targets during The Roast of WrestleMania, things might get messy in the blink of an eye. While this potential segment could be a huge challenge for the WWE PR, the mainstream coverage it would generate might be worth the hassle.

Ad

#2. Paul Heyman

When Tony Hinchcliffe takes the stage on April 20, 2025, it's not only wrestlers who would have to brace for embarrassment. Every on-screen WWE personality in attendance would be fair game for the controversial artist.

There's no doubting Paul Heyman's contributions to the wrestling world. However, at the same time, there are a lot of questionable things that both current and former wrestlers have accused him of. From his handling of ECW and its finances in its final days to his role in the WWE releases of April 2020, The Wiseman has done things he might not be proud of.

Ad

All of his notorious antics might make him the butt of Tony Hinchcliffe's often-unsettling jokes. But if there's one thing about the WWE legend, it's that he would take even the most offensive jokes about himself in good nature.

#1. 2023 WWE Hall of Famer, Rey Mysterio

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tony Hinchcliffe's inability to mince his words has put him in hot water on multiple occasions. The fact that he hasn't considerably dialed back his deliveries shows that a part of him loves offending his audiences from time to time.

Thus, it's totally possible that during The Roast of WrestleMania, he sets his sights on drawing heat from the crowd rather than earning their applause. And it's no secret that the easiest way for one to draw deafening heat from wrestling fans is by targeting Rey Mysterio.

The Master of 619 being called a 'deadbeat dad' by his son Dominik might be something that Tony could joke about for minutes. Furthermore, Rey Mysterio being one of the most well-known professional wrestlers outside the wrestling bubble could be the key to making The Roast of WrestleMania a highly-viewed affair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback