5 WWE Superstars who tried to hide their wedding

Several WWE Superstars have made the walk down the aisle in recent months, with many openly sharing images online to allow the WWE Universe to be part of their memorable day.

Many embrace the fact that they are public figures and like to include their fanbase in the biggest day of their lives.

However, there are others who are not accustomed to being in the public eye. They would probably prefer to remain as a character online while having a private life. This leads to several stars hiding their weddings, with fans speculating on whether or not they were married.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who attempted to hide their wedding.

#5. Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn is a very private man when it comes to his personal life and has never spoken publicly about his family. Despite being a popular star on WWE TV, Zayn always remains in character and only discusses aspects of the business when partaking in an interview.

What is known about the former Intercontinental Champion is that he is married and has a child with his wife, Deeja.

AJ Styles confirmed on an episode of Talking Smack during a storyline with Zayn back in 2020 that the Honorary Uce had taken some time away to welcome his first child.

This is the only update that has been given on Zayn and his family since his WWE debut.

#4. Sasha Banks

NeilD1991 @NeilDonaldson91 Sasha Banks marries Kid Mikaze (Sarath Ton), The Ascension's Konnor from WWE officiates the wedding ceremony Sasha Banks marries Kid Mikaze (Sarath Ton), The Ascension's Konnor from WWE officiates the wedding ceremony https://t.co/rYuVKSOQDn

Sasha Banks has been a popular star with the WWE Universe since she made her debut in NXT. At the time, she was in a relationship with WWE seamster Mikaze, and the couple later married in the summer of 2016.

This was at the height of Banks' career and the Women's Revolution, and while there were images online that allowed fans to speculate if she was married, the actual marriage wasn't confirmed before several months passed.

Banks finally admitted that she was married as part of an interview with Lillian Garcia the following year.

“OK, you know what? Yes. I’ll tell you. You’re the first one I’ve admitted it to. I am married. I just hide it because our fans are so crazy sometimes, you know? Fans are just so crazy. I see what they write to him on Twitter, and I don’t like that stuff. If you’re saying he’s ugly, or he shouldn’t be with me because of this or that. That hurts me.”

Despite the confirmation, the multi-time women's champion prefers to keep her personal life under the wraps.

#3. John Cena

WarepamorSammy 🇳🇬 @Warepamorsammy Congratulations to the President of CeNation and his beautiful wife Shay John Cena is Married 🥳🥳Congratulations to the President of CeNation and his beautiful wife Shay John Cena is Married 🥳🥳🎉🎉🎉 Congratulations to the President of CeNation and his beautiful wife Shay ❤ https://t.co/rHowV3DIRP

John Cena was part of a public relationship with fellow superstar Nikki Bella for six years. After proposing to Bella at WrestleMania 33, the couple called off their engagement in 2018. They have since moved their separate ways.

The Cenation Leader appears to have learned his lesson about living life in the spotlight, and he has been very private about his current relationship with Shay Shariatzadeh.

The couple surprisingly married back in October 2020 in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida, and had limited coverage from the media.

The 16-time world champion himself didn't update about his marriage, but other documents and images from the wedding were later released. The couple waited almost two years to then have a public ceremony with all their friends and family.

#2. Zelina Vega

Zelina Vega wasn't only able to keep her wedding a secret, the star was also able to keep her entire relationship with former WWE Superstar Aleister Black (Malakai Black in AEW) under wraps.

Vega and Black dated for several years before marrying in 2018, and the only reason their relationship was then made public was through fan speculation.

The couple has since confirmed it and appears to be much more open with their relationship online. However, this wasn't always the case, as they were happy to hide their budding romance in the early years rather than being forced to date in the spotlight.

#1. Current WWE Intercontientnal Champion Gunther

Gunther has been in the headlines for several reasons over the past few weeks. Part of the reason is that there is speculation that the star married NXT UK star Jinny in private.

The only proof that the WWE Universe had for a while was that Jinny changed her private Facebook name and updated her status to married.

The couple has since shared images online but is yet to confirm that they are now married.

Gunther is one of the biggest heels in WWE at present, so it's easy to understand why he isn't open about his personal life and why he would want to hide his loved ones from the spotlight.

Which WWE Superstar's marriage did you not know about? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Liv Morgan when Theory should cash in. Her answer may surprise you.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far