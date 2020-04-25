5 WWE Superstars Triple H could face if he wrestles again

Bray Wyatt and Triple H

WWE EVP Triple H recently completed 25 years with the company. The Game made his way to WWE way back in the mid-90s after an underwhelming stint in WCW. His first WrestleMania outing was a quick squash against WWE legend The Ultimate Warrior, but things only got better from that point.

Triple H is widely regarded as one of the greatest Superstars in the history of this business. He has been a WWE mainstay for 25 years now and has done it all inside the squared circle. He has headlined several WrestleMania events, won numerous Championships, and has been involved in some of the biggest matches in WWE history.

It has been a while since Triple H stepped foot in the ring and WrestleMania 36 was the first time in 13 years that he missed The Show of Shows. That doesn't take away from the fact that The Game is still in great shape and hasn't ruled out a return completely.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at five opponents for Triple H if he decides to wrestle again.

#5 Bray Wyatt

The Fiend

Back in 2016, Triple H won the WWE World Title at the Royal Rumble. On an episode of RAW, mere weeks away from WrestleMania 32, The Wyatt Family confronted Dean Ambrose and destroyed him in a matter of seconds. Suddenly, Triple H's music hit and out came The Game.

Triple H comes face to face with Wyatt:

For a while, Wyatt got in Triple H's face and checked out the coveted title, as the fans gave their approval in unison. Nothing came of it though and we never got to see the two collide. Fans can only imagine the rush of excitement that they would experience if Triple H decides to come back and take on Wyatt's sinister persona, The Fiend, somewhere down the line.