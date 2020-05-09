5 WWE Superstars Triple H should face before he retires 

Triple H has some impressive options if he wanted to return

Triple H has been known as the measuring stick in WWE for a number of years, which has left him with quite a reputation when it comes to putting over up and coming talent. In recent years, Seth Rollins and Daniel Bryan have both been put over by the former World Champion at WrestleMania, and have since gone on to become two of the biggest Superstars in the company.

The Game has a way of pushing Superstars out of their comfort zone and allowing them to excel. He even put Ronda Rousey over at the biggest show of the year in her debut match. Like many of the main WWE Legends at present, his future is currently unknown since his last match took place more than a year ago back at WrestleMania 35 when he defeated Batista.

If The King of Kings makes the decision to return to the ring for one more match, here are some opponents that he should definitely share a ring with.

#5 Andrade

Andrade may have been going through his own personal struggles at the beginning of the year, but the United States Champion is one of the best pure wrestlers that WWE currently has at his disposal.

His time in NXT proved that Triple H believes that he has what it takes to be the best and what better way to push him to the next level than to take on the boss?

Andrade, Angel Garza and Austin Theory have been breaking havoc on RAW over the past few weeks alongside Zelina Vega. Triple H has some pull when it comes to RAW and it would be an interesting way to bring The Game back if he looked to put them in their place.