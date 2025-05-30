5 WWE Superstars Triple H is wasting and how it could be fixed

Triple H has been the Chief Content Officer of WWE for years now. He has tried to ensure that every wrestler in WWE upped their game while performing in the ring. This has led to the emergence of many male and female superstars from RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

However, The Game might not have utilized the potential of every superstar in WWE. He might have given some superstars fewer opportunities than they deserve. This list highlights five WWE Superstars that Triple H is underutilizing and how they could be improved.

#5. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, has taken time off from WWE. He was last featured on Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24, where he lost in a Steel Cage match against Damian Priest.

Aside from losing the match for the World Heavyweight Championship to Priest at WrestleMania XL, the former WWE Champion hasn't been featured in a championship match since WrestleMania 40.

The authorities might need to put him in the title picture upon his return for him to reach his full potential.

#4. LA Knight

LA Knight has emerged as The Megastar over the past few years. However, his feud with the Bloodline seems to have been a setback in his career. Though he gets cheered by fans every time he appears in the ring, his potential has not been utilized to the fullest.

Having qualified for the Money in the Bank on SmackDown, Triple H can utilize this opportunity to make him the next Mr. MITB, closing his storyline with the Bloodline.

#3. Finn Balor

Finn Balor joining the Judgement Day in 2022 after betraying Edge might not have showcased him well as a force. The former two-time NXT Champion became a Grand Slam Champion while being part of the Judgment Day.

However, there are lots more he could achieve as a solo act. He has never won the WWE Championship in his career. The Prince might need to turn face by leaving The Judgment Day, and fight his way through to contend for the title.

#2. Austin Theory

Austin Theory succeeded in securing a main roster spot three months after his debut. He was also hand-picked by Vince McMahon later on. However, his career seems to have experienced a downfall.

Joining forces with Grayson Waller to form the tag team A-Town Down Under might not have been the best way to revamp his fallen career. The authorities seem not to be using him to his maximum capabilities. This was proven when he was squashed in less than 30 seconds on RAW by Jey Uso.

To bring the former United States Champion back to his full potential, he might need to leave A-Town Down and focus more on being a stronger character.

#1. Carmelo Hayes

Carmelo Hayes' partnership with The Miz as Melo Don't Miz on SmackDown might not have showcased the star in him as a solo force. He could become a stronger character if switched to the RAW brand rather than tagging with the Miz on SmackDown.

This Friday, the former NXT Champion will go to war with Jacob Fatu and Andrade in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match on SmackDown. Winning the MITB might be the best way out, securing him the opportunity to cash in and secure a world title.

