Top 5 WWE Superstars who turned on their best friends for championships

Friendships in WWE are never made to last. Bonds between friends and family are always tested by various obstacles, and whenever a Superstar becomes successful in the company, they instantly receive a target on their back.

Every star in WWE knows that no one can be trusted when championships are involved. There have been plenty of times where the best of friends shockingly turned on each other.

Over the years, it's become clear that even the bond of friendship isn't strong enough to overcome the desire that many superstars have to hold championship gold in WWE. Some of the biggest current and former stars in the company, and some of the best champions in history, reached that platform by turning on those who trusted them at the most opportune times.

The following list looks at just a handful of current and former WWE Superstars who have proved that even their best friends don't stand in the way of their championship ambitions.

#5. AJ Lee turned on Kaitlyn in order to challenge for the WWE Divas Championship

It was only a few short years ago when the women's division was dominated by the Divas Championship. AJ Lee and Kaitlyn came through the ranks in WWE together, and they were the best of friends following their stint in NXT.

"The Chickbusters" took over the women's division for several months before the cracks in their relationship began to show. Lee ultimately decided to leave her former friend behind after they suffered a string of losses.

Lee later went on to have various relationships and job roles on WWE TV before she circled back to the Divas Championship in 2013. She won a battle royal to challenge her best friend, Kaitlyn for the title.

Here, Lee showed her true colors by playing mind games with the champion. Kaitlyn started to receive letters and flowers from a secret admirer, and it was later revealed that this suitor was Lee all along.

In the process, Kaitlyn was humiliated, and she took her eye off the ball ahead of their match at Payback 2013. There, Lee won her first Divas Championship. Both women have since left WWE, but this engaging storyline in the women's division demonstrated that ambition often overrides loyalty.