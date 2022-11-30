5 WWE Superstars that have unfinished business with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar has had a legendary WWE career and has made his fair share of enemies along the way.

The Beast most recently defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel and should be returning to the company as we approach the road to WrestleMania. Brock will likely have a target on his back when he returns to the company.

Listed below are five WWE Superstars that have unfinished business with Brock Lesnar.

#5. Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley certainly has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar. The Beast attacked him ahead of his United States Championship defense against Seth Rollins on the October 10th edition of RAW.

The attack wound up costing Bobby the championship and he has been unable to get it back. The former WWE Champion had a chance this past Saturday at WWE Survivor Series WarGames but Theory left TD Garden as the new champion. The first thing Lesnar will have to do when he comes back is deal with Bobby Lashley.

#4. Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match in the main event of SummerSlam earlier this year. There wasn't a ton of buzz surrounding the match, as fans have seen the two superstars clash countless times over the years.

However, Brock and Roman delivered a memorable main event and perhaps WWE fans wouldn't mind seeing another match between the two down the line.

#3. Austin Theory

Austin Theory and Brock Lesnar still have unfinished business stemming from Elimination Chamber earlier this year. Theory connected with a low blow on The Beast but would live to regret it. Brock sent Austin flying off the top of a pod and to the steel below with a massive F5.

Theory captured the United States Championship this past Saturday night at WWE Survivor Series. To end the match, Bobby Lashley leveled Seth Rollins with a Spear and Theory fell on top of The Visionary for a lucky victory. If Brock returns to the red brand, it won't be long before The Beast goes after Theory as he holds the most important men's title on RAW at the moment.

#2. AJ Styles

AJ Styles has been locked in a bitter rivalry with Judgment Day on RAW but hopefully that will come to an end soon. The Phenomenal One is truly remarkable in the ring and it was on full display at Survivor Series 2017.

Brock and AJ battled each other in a Champion vs. Champion match that stole the show. Lesnar eventually caught AJ as he went for a Phenomenal Forearm and hit the F5 for the pinfall victory. It would be great to see these two superstars meet in the ring once again.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Edge

Brock Lesnar and Edge have rarely crossed paths on TV and have never wrestled a singles match against each other. The closest fans got was Edge versus Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman at Rebellion 2002.

The Rated-R Superstar has already told fans that he plans to retire when the company returns to Toronto next year. It would be a shame if the two didn't square off once before Edge says goodbye.

