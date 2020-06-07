5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon always pushes at Backlash

Vince McMahon always pushes these five Superstars at WWE Backlash.

Two of these Superstars go head-to-head next Sunday at Backlash.

Edge and Randy Orton will headline WWE Backlash 2020

WWE Backlash 2020 is just around the corner as the WWE Universe gears up to witness 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever'.

After their enthralling Last Man Standing match at WrestleMania 36, Randy Orton challenged Edge for another bout, where both the Superstars will have to follow the rules of a typical wrestling match. The Creative has also added some high-profile fights to the match-card, which is why this PPV promises to deliver.

Backlash is one of the oldest B+ pay-per-view of WWE. The first edition of this show was hosted way back in 1999, where Stone Cold Steve Austin defended the World Championship against The Rock in a No Holds Barred Match. WWE kept Backlash in their PPV calendar for ten years before dropping it after the 2009 event.

Four years ago, WWE brought this event back after the brand split. However, they abandoned it once again in 2019, only to announce its return this year. The company has publicised five matches for Backlash 2020 thus far.

Over the years, fans have witnessed a particular trend in the booking technique at this event, as Vince McMahon pushes certain Superstars during this season. Here's a look at the 5 WWE Superstars who always get a push on the road to Backlash.

#5 Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy has impressed a lot with his performances at WWE Backlash

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy made his return to WWE a few months ago, and currently, The Charismatic Enigma is involved in an intense rivalry with Sheamus. The two Superstars will collide in a grudge match at Backlash next Sunday, and the hardcore match specialist is the favorite to win this battle.

Hardy has an exceptional record at the WWE Backlash event. He successfully defended his United States Championship against Randy Orton at Backlash 2018, while in 2009, he overcame a challenge from his brother Matt in an 'I Quit' match. Two years ago at the same event, he had united forces with Matt to retain the world tag team titles against the team of Lance Cade and Trevor Murdoch.

In 2002, Hardy clashed with Brock Lesnar in an one-on-one encounter at this pay-per-view event, where The Beast Incarnate defeated him via TKO. He even lost a multi-man match for the Hardcore Championship in 2000.

However, he is still on a three-match winning streak at this event, and given that his only singles defeat had come against The Beast Incarnate, one can conclude that the WWE Creative team loves to push him whenever this PPV approaches.

