Top 5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon always pushes at Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event marks the beginning of the road to WrestleMania. This year, the Royal Rumble show will take place on January 31 inside the WWE Thunderdome. For the first time in the show's history, there won't be any live fans in attendance.

Still, the pay-per-view promises to entertain the fans because the company has announced some high-profile matches. For the RAW brand, Drew McIntyre will defend the WWE Championship against Goldberg. As for SmackDown, Roman Reigns will put the Universal Championship on the line against Kevin Owens in a Last Man Standing Match.

Of course, there will be two Royal Rumble matches. Plus, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will challenge Asuka and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Because WWE gets more attention from the fans during the WrestleMania season, Vince McMahon prefers to push a specific set of Superstars at the Royal Rumble show. The following five Superstars always earn more momentum than their peers at the first pay-per-view of the year.

#5 Brock Lesnar has always received a noteworthy position at Royal Rumble after his retrn

Brock Lesnar in WWE

Brock Lesnar is one of the most notable names in the pro wrestling world right now. Although WWE has not renewed his contract since it expired last year, many fans believe that Lesnar is the favorite to win the 2021 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

"The Beast Incarnate" has been a reliable option for Vince McMahon heading into the WrestleMania season. Last year, Brock Lesnar entered the Royal Rumble match as the first entrant, and he eliminated 13 Superstars in a record-breaking performance.

In 2019, Lesnar successfully defended the Universal Championship against Finn Balor at the Royal Rumble show. The year before that, Kane and Braun Strowman failed to dethrone him as the Universal Champion. Brock was one of the 30 participants in the Royal Rumble Match in both 2016 and 2017. While he did not win those bouts, he eliminated a total of seven Superstars.

Brock Lesnar defeated John Cena and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat Match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2015. And, in 2014, he recorded a win against the Big Show in a singles match. His excellent win-loss record at the PPV after his return to WWE highlights Vince McMahon's trust in him.