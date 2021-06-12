5 WWE Superstars Vince McMahon could push as the next Brock Lesnar 

WWE Superstars like Brock Lesnar come along once in a lifetime. Not only does he have a unique look, but he has the athleticism to match and the real-life combat sports credentials that separate him from everyone else on the entire roster.

Vince McMahon decided to push Brock Lesnar from the very start of his WWE career, dubbing him the 'next big thing'. In this article, we will determine who the next big thing for WWE could be, especially now that The Beast Incarnate's days as a top WWE Superstar may be numbered.

Of course, it's impossible to predict the career trajectory of any athlete, so it's impossible to say whether they will reach the same level as Brock Lesnar. One can only hope that each of the stars mentioned here is booked smartly and they reach their true potential in WWE.

#5 Could WWE RAW Superstar Keith Lee become the next Brock Lesnar?

I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment... whether in dm's, tweets, or comments. I miss you all.



But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return...and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover. 💜 #Leegion https://t.co/wqhjwu96tB — Optimistic Lee (@RealKeithLee) April 17, 2021

Where is Keith Lee now? This is a question that a lot of people have been asking and it's clear that nobody's more excited about potentially getting in the ring than The Limitless One himself. We do hope that his health issues are resolved quickly so that we can see him again.

We miss you so much. Hope everything is alright with you. — Mrs. LA Knight 😍 (@happylifeluvr) May 23, 2021

Much like Brock Lesnar, Keith Lee moves in a manner that someone his size shouldn't be able to. It was clear that WWE officials were high on him from the moment he arrived on RAW. Keith Lee defeated Randy Orton clean, which is not something everyone does.

Could Lee run through one opponent after another when he's back in the mix again in the same vein as Brock Lesnar?

One has to believe that he'll be portrayed as an unstoppable monster when he's back, who can move on to gold and glory.

