5 WWE superstars who had weak finishing moves 

A WWE Superstar’s finisher is the most essential move as this will determine a pro wrestler’s fate during the match. It is also a requisite that such a move should be a crowd-pleaser whenever it is performed inside the squared circle. Additionally, it should give the impression that it inflicted a ton of hurt on the receiving end of it.

Unfortunately, there are some superstars with some of the most unconvincing and unconventional finishers that have been performed inside the ring. Check out these finishing moves that have been considered weak by both fans and critics.

#5. Former WWE Superstar The Berzerker’s toss over the rope finishing move was weak and weird at the same time

The Berzerker debuted in WWE back in 1991 and was promoted as a legit Viking with a horned helm and all. Unlike his present-day descendants – The Viking Raiders, this former WWE Superstar was more of a comic relief and so was his finisher. Oh, and don’t forget his constant “huss!” chants and attire that seemed to have been borrowed from his wife.

As for his finisher, he would just hurl his opponents outside the ring and win the match via a count-out. This was considered one of the strangest finishing moves the promotion has ever come up with.

#4. Vickie Guerrero’s Cougar Splash finisher at WrestleMania 26

Vickie Guerrero’s skills inside the squared circle may leave a lot to be desired. However, taking on the role of manager to WWE Superstars like Dolph Ziggler (who at the time was WWE’s World Heavyweight Champion) was top-notch. She was even commended when she took over as RAW and SmackDown’s general manager.

Her aforementioned finishing move was put on display at WrestleMania 26 in a 10-Diva tag team match. She had to be assisted by her teammates to ensure she did not fall off the top rope. The move was so poorly executed that it received few reactions from a crowd of over 70,000.

She was so much into pinning Kelly Kelly that her (Kelly’s) shoulder was off the canvas. After “pancaking” her opponent a couple more times, Guerrero repeated the pin to finally get the win.

#3. John Cena and his Sixth Move of Doom

It may sound menacing, but this finishing move from John Cena looks like it would hardly hurt a bug. Yes, even one of the biggest WWE Superstars has a finisher that has been deemed one of the weakest in the business.

In an interview, he said that he has been called out for his moves being repetitive in the ring as they were dubbed The Five Moves of Doom. His latest addition was finally revealed during WWE’s Super Show-Down in 2018.

After being tagged by his partner at the time, Bobb Lashley – John Cena quickly sprung into action and executed the first five moves. After delivering an Attitude Adjustment to Elias, he revealed the so-called sixth move of doom. He crossed his arms before launching a backfist at the sinister songsmith.

#2. Hulk Hogan’s Leg Drop

Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has entertained Titanland for over three decades and utilized the Leg Drop as his chosen finishing move. Despite it being one of the key factors of his successful run in the WWE, some pundits see it as a weak finisher.

The Hulkster would usually be seen doing his signature crowd taunts before hitting the ropes for added momentum and eventually dropping his leg on his opponent.

This signature move would take a toll on his health, especially on his back. For those unaware, he has had numerous back surgeries over the years as most of these fusions were unsuccessful.

#1. Scotty 2 Hotty’s The Worm finisher

Former WWE Superstar Scotty 2 Hotty is a member of the tag team known as Too Cool. He was known for one of the most notable finishing moves during WWE’s Attitude Era – The Worm.

It was so popular with the fans back then since they had some sort of participation in it while it was being done. Scotty 2 Hotty would hop on one leg in a half-circle as the crowd chanted along spelling "W-O-R-M." He would then do The Worm dance before subsequently dropping a chop to the opponent’s neck.

More often than not, the opponent would usually snap out of being dazed, resulting in the finisher being thwarted.

