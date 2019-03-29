5 WWE Superstars who are destined to receive title matches after WrestleMania 35

Baron Corbin and Randy Orton have been out of the title picture recently

WrestleMania 35 is shaping up to be the busiest event that WWE has produced in recent memory, with 16+ matches expected on the card and as many as 10 titles possibly being defended throughout the seven-hour broadcast.

So far, the following title matches have been announced for the show: Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Championship), Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins (Universal Championship), Bobby Lashley vs. Finn Balor (Intercontinental Championship), Daniel Bryan vs. Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship), Samoa Joe vs. Rey Mysterio (United States Championship), Buddy Murphy vs. Tony Nese (Cruiserweight Championship).

As for the tag divisions, Sasha Banks & Bayley will defend the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Nia Jax & Tamina, Beth Phoenix & Natalya and Billie Kay & Peyton Royce, but it is unclear if The Revival’s Raw Tag Team Championship or The Usos’ SmackDown Tag Team Championship will be on the line at the event.

With WrestleMania 35 set to take place on April 7, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars who are destined to receive title matches following the show.

#5 Asuka

The SmackDown Women’s Championship situation is unclear heading into WrestleMania 35. Will the title, won by Charlotte Flair on Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, be on the line in the main event against Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch? Or will Rousey’s Raw Women’s Championship be the only title up for grabs in the historic match?

Either way, regardless of WWE’s rules about Superstars no longer receiving immediate rematches, it seems certain that Asuka will challenge for one of WWE’s Women’s Championships after this year’s “Show of Shows”.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” was due to face Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose or Sonya Deville for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35. Instead, she lost her title in an impromptu match against Flair, which means she is now without a featured match on April 7.

WWE fans have started a #JusticeForAsuka hashtag on social media this week, so expect the popular Japanese star to be right back in the title picture sooner rather than later.

