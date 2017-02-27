5 WWE Superstars who are one title away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion

There are some incredible wrestlers who are yet to become Grand Slam Champions.

@ACillanki by Akash Cillanki

The coveted title belts

Becoming a champion in the WWE is a big deal. Becoming a WWE Champion or a World Heavyweight Champion or Universal Champion in the WWE is a very big deal. And then there’s becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion.

One of the ultimate achievements in the world of pro wrestling, the term Grand Slam Champion was coined by Shawn Michaels when he captured the European Championship after he had held the WWE Championship, the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships (with Diesel) earlier in his career.

So, the gist of the matter is, you need to have held four titles in the company. In today’s day and age, becoming a Grand Slam Champion means you need to have held a World Title (WWE Title or Universal Title or World Heavyweight Title), two out of the US Title, the Intercontinental Title, the Hardcore Title and the European Title as well a Tag Title (Smackdown Live Tag Titles or RAW Tag Titles or WWE Tag Team Titles or World Tag Team Titles).

Wow, that’s a lot of championships, isn’t it? Well, yes. That’s why there have been only 12 Grand Slam Champions in the history of the WWE. There are some truly surprising and legendary names who are yet to achieve the feat.

So, without further ado, here are 5 WWE Superstars who are one title away from becoming a WWE Grand Slam Champion:

#5 Dean Ambrose

Ambrose became the longest reigning US Champion of all time

We start off with someone who enjoyed a highly successful run in 2016, Dean Ambrose. Considered by many as the least pushed member of The Shield, everything changed for Ambrose in 2016 as he picked up his maiden WWE Championship to ascend as the top babyface in the company.

Before his momentous victory, Ambrose made a name for himself as the longest reigning US Champion of all-time during his time with The Shield. He then racked up his third out of the required four championships when he defeated The Miz for the Intercontinental title.

He is the current IC Champion and his reign began shortly after he lost his WWE Title to AJ Styles, which prompted his demotion to the upper mid card. The only thing missing for The Lunatic Fringe? A tag title run.

This might be a little surprising considering that he was part of a faction but we must remember that The Shield never invoked The Freebirds Rule and hence only Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns were the Tag Team Champions.

Ambrose should soon become a Grand Slam Champion, though, as it is only a matter of time before he is given a shot at tag team glory.