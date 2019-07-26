5 WWE Superstars who are rumored to receive a massive push

Ishaan Sharma

Kevin Owens should receive a push!

Fans always demand that their favorite Superstars should receive a push from WWE. However, it’s been proven, from time to time, that WWE wouldn't push a Superstar just because the fans want them to. Obviously, the case changes if there’s a lot of pressure from the audience. For instance, Kofi Kingston, the current WWE Champion, became insanely over in WWE after his gauntlet match on SmackDown Live and Elimination Chamber. Not only did it make him the most popular Superstar on the blue brand, it certainly changed his future too.

Vince McMahon saw the potential in Kingston and thus, he gave him a proper treatment. The Boss became the villain, as usual, and tried to put roadblocks in front of Kingston, which worked. But now, things have changed a lot. WWE has hired two Executive Directors for their weekly shows, who will be looking forward to pushing Superstars of their own choice.

So here’s a list of 5 stars who are rumored to receive a push.

#1 Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman is set for a huge push

The Monster Among Men has had many ups and downs in his WWE career. He started as Bray Wyatt’s Black Sheep and then went on to become a monster on his own. Multiple great matches, segments, and storylines made him what he is today. Take is as a plus or minus -- your choice.

Strowman has only won the Raw Tag Team Championship so far but is ready to hold some real gold too. And, his good days are about to come.

Paul Heyman is reportedly in favor of giving Braun Strowman a monster push and here’s what a source told Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda Wrestling.

“The idea is to get Strowman back to his roots as a monster, just destroying everything in his path. He hasn’t been used as effectively as he could be.”

Well, one could clearly see Strowman as a main event Superstar and who knows? He could be the one to beat Brock Lesnar for the title (and not Seth Rollins).

