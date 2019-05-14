5 WWE Superstars who beat John Cena clean

AJ Styles defeated Cena clean at Summerslam 2016 in a Match of the Year candidate.

John Cena.

To some, he's the ultimate Superstar, with a great look, impressive in-ring ability and the ability to handle himself as a face of the company.

To others, he is everything wrong in wrestling: a squeaky clean goody-two-shoes who hogged the top spot for too long, often at the expense of his fellow Superstars. And though Cena is seen by many as an unbeatable machine, there have been occasions when Big Match John has fallen.

Whilst the majority of Cena's losses have come from nefarious means, there have even been times when Cena simply faced off against an opponent better than him. Whether it be due to size, cunning or experience, these WWE Superstars had his number.

Here are five WWE Superstars who beat John Cena clean.

#5. The Great Khali

Khali flattened Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event in the opening match of the show.

John Cena is known for being something of a giant-slayer in WWE, with huge stars like the Big Show and Umaga all falling by his hand. But in 2007, Cena faced literally his biggest foe, when the Great Khali made it clear he was gunning for Cena's WWE Championship.

Facing off at the 34th Saturday Night's Main Event in May 2007, the non-title match between the two opened the show, already a shocking thing when you consider Cena's usual position in the main event.

What made the bout even more shocking is that Khali won fair and square. No outside interference, no cheesy gimmicks; just winning.

Clocking in at just over six minutes, the match was one of the shortest of the night, and though Khali never captured the WWE title, he would capture the vacant World Heavyweight Championship not long later.

