5 WWE Superstars who became parents in 2019

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Dec 2019, 04:53 IST SHARE

There were many additions to the wrestling world in 2019

It's almost time to say goodbye to 2019 and welcome in 2020, as many members of the WWE Universe and wrestlers alike make plans for the new year. Mike and Maria Kanellis will welcome their second daughter next year, while former WWE Superstar Stacy Keibler also recently revealed that she will be welcoming her third child in 2020 as well.

It's been a long year for many Superstars, but while some of their careers on-screen have taken a huge knock, it appears that their life off-screen couldn't be better, since there have been many healthy babies making their way into the wrestling world over the past year.

The following list looks at all of the WWE Superstars who welcomed children over the past 12 months.

#5. Tony Nese and his wife Liz

Tony Nese is now a father of two

'The Superior Athlete' Tony Nese and his wife Liz welcomed their second child to the world last month and it was the former Cruiserweight Champion who made the official announcement on his Instagram page. Nese announced that he had named his son Eric Nese and also revealed that he weighed a shocking 9 lbs when he was born.

Nese and his wife already have a daughter together, but this is the former 205 Live star's first son. He was congratulated by a number of WWE stars including Tyson Kidd, Kalisto, and Eric Young, while WWE themselves released the following statement on Social Networking site Twitter.

"It's a huge day for Tony Nese as the Superstar welcomed his beautiful baby boy into the world on Friday! Eric Nese, who the proud new dad called "the future #PremierAthlete," was born weighing 9 lbs. Join us in congratulating Tony Nese and his wife on the newest addition to their family."

1 / 5 NEXT