5 WWE Superstars Who Benefited From Somebody Else's Injury

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 6.87K // 27 Aug 2018, 01:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rowan suffered an injury at SummerSlam

It was confirmed this week that WWE Superstar Rowan will be out of action for up to six months after tearing his right bicep during The Bludgeon Brothers’ match against The New Day at SummerSlam.

The former Wyatt Family member missed the following night’s live event before featuring in a SummerSlam rematch in the main event of SmackDown Live on Tuesday, which The New Day won to reclaim the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

According to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson, WWE had big plans for The Bludgeon Brothers after SummerSlam and they were originally supposed to keep hold of the tag titles until the extent of Rowan’s injury was revealed.

As is the case when a position opens up in WWE, The Bludgeon Brothers’ loss turned out to be Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods’ gain, as they benefited from the unfortunate situation to become Tag Team champions for the fifth time as a trio.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five WWE Superstars whose careers were helped by somebody else suffering an injury.

#5 Seth Rollins (Dean Ambrose injury)

Seth Rollins won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 34

In December 2017, Dean Ambrose was sidelined for eight months with a triceps injury, which meant the long-awaited reunion of The Shield was short-lived and Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns had to move on to other storylines.

In Reigns’ case, he was always going to have a singles storyline alongside his work with The Shield, so his eight-month chase of the Universal Championship probably would have been booked in a similar way with or without Ambrose on the roster.

As for Rollins, “The Kingslayer” moved into a tag team with Jason Jordan following Ambrose’s injury, while he went on to have one of the biggest WWE career resurgences we’ve seen in recent years in early 2018 – the Raw gauntlet match was a particular highlight – before competing in multiple Match of the Night contenders as a singles performer.

Had Ambrose not suffered his injury when he did, there’s a good chance that Rollins wouldn’t have been given the opportunity to reinvent himself as WWE’s most popular singles competitors over the last few months.

1 / 5 NEXT