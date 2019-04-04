5 WWE Superstars who broke the fourth wall live on TV

Punk captured the WWE Championship at Money in the Bank 2011.

WWE is a drama, and there are certain rules that everyone must obey. On screen, a Superstars needs to be trustworthy, as they very literally hold their opponent's life in their hands.

In fact, the entire company is based on trust, as even backstage, Superstars are expected to conduct themselves in a trusting, orderly manner. But sometimes, tensions will boil over, and a Superstar will go against the script, often resulting in shocking and memorable consequences.

These WWE Superstars may have felt the wrath or an irate boss down the line but weren't afraid to break the fourth wall. Here are five WWE Superstars who took matters into their own hands, and broke the fourth wall live on air.

#5: Matt Hardy and Edge

Edge has described feuding with Hardy as the most stressful point in his career.

For many years, the relationship of Matt Hardy and Lita was one of the wholesome things in wrestling. Sweethearts for years, the pair were a couple both on and off-screen, after working together in Team Xtreme.

In 2005 though, things took a sour turn, as it was revealed that Lita had cheated on Hardy with another longtime friend of Matt's, Edge.

Being fired from the company during the midst of all this, Hardy took matters into his own actions, jumping the barricade of Monday Night RAW, threatening to kill Edge who he referred to by real name Adam (Copeland).

Hardy would eventually be re-hired by the company and had a lengthy feud with the duo, which saw Edge get the better of the Carolina native.

Coming up short in a 'Loser leaves RAW' match, Hardy moved to SmackDown in late 2005, probably for the best as there was still plenty of tension between the three Superstars.

