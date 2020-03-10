5 WWE Superstars who can host WrestleMania 36

Stone Cold Steve Austin is coming back to RAW next week

WrestleMania 36 is just a few weeks away and the WWE Universe is gearing up for yet another exciting edition of the Showcase of Immortals. The company has announced several big matches for this year’s event. Brock Lesnar will defend his WWE Championship against the 2020 men’s Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre, while Universal Champion Goldberg will put his title on the line against Roman Reigns.

For the first time in WrestleMania history, the NXT Women’s Championship will be defended on the main card as Charlotte Flair will challenge the Champion, Rhea Ripley. Also, Becky Lynch will face her fiercest opponent, Shayna Baszler, at the grand stage.

Thus, this year’s event promises to be interesting, but unlike the previous years, WWE has not declared a host for this year’s WrestleMania.

The WrestleMania host is a prestigious position, and Alexa Bliss hosted the event last year. Here are 5 Superstars who can host WrestleMania 36.

#5 R-Truth

R -Truth is out of the 24/7 Championship picture

Given how R-Truth was pushed in the Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match at WWE Super ShowDown, it seemed like the former 24/7 Champion would enter the United States Championship picture heading into WrestleMania 36.

However, the creative team did not book him in that direction as they decided to extend the rivalry between Andrade and Humberto Carrillo.

Rumors suggest that the fans could get a multi-man match for the US Title at the Show of Shows, but it is unlikely that R-Truth will get a place in the match. Therefore, the best way WWE could use him at WrestleMania 36 is by having him host the show.

He has fantastic mic skills and can entertain the audience with his antics. Besides, he could even announce an alteration in the US Title match, leading to Jeff Hardy’s return, or he can enter the match. R-Truth would guarantee unpredictability if he becomes the host.

