WrestleMania 36: 5 reasons why WWE should book a multi-man ladder match for the Intercontinental Championship

Zack Ryder won the Intercontinental Championship in a ladder match at WrestleMania 32

WrestleMania 36 is just five weeks away as the entire wrestling universe is gearing up for another edition of the grandest WWE pay-per-view event. Although not much time is left until WrestleMania, the company has announced only one match for the PPV event which features the WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble winner, Drew McIntyre.

Apart from that, the Creative team has sown the seeds for quite a few matches, however, there has been no official announcement for the other bouts. Almost all the championships of WWE will be on showcase at the Show of Shows and the one title which will have the attention of all fans will be the Intercontinental title.

Braun Strowman is holding the title on SmackDown, but it is not known yet who will challenge The Monster at WrestleMania 36. Here are five reasons why WWE should book the Greatest Royal Rumble match winner to defend his title in a multi-man ladder match.

#5 Too many Superstars involved in the mix

Braun Strowman has a lot of enemies

Currently, four singles stars namely Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro and Elias are involved in the Intercontinental title picture along with Braun Strowman. While Elias is an ally of Strowman, the fans have seen friendships end when it comes to winning titles in WWE.

For the first time in a long time, so many Superstars have been a part of a mid-card title feud, and since it is WrestleMania season, WWE should look to end all alliances by turning friends into competitors. This will also draw a lot of eyes towards the Intercontinental championship as a lot of fan favorites are present in the aforementioned names.

For the other two spots, WWE can consider the other in-ring veterans present on the SmackDown brand or else Otis and Dolph Ziggler can be added to the match.

