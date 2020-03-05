5 possible storylines for Daniel Bryan heading into WrestleMania 36

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What will Daniel Bryan do at this year's WrestleMania?

Former WWE Champion, Daniel Bryan, was a part of one of the most talked-about matches at WrestleMania 35 last year as he played a major role in the rise of Kofi Kingston. The evil combination of Bryan and Vince McMahon left no stone unturned in stopping the New Day member, however, Kingston captured the WWE Championship from Bryan at the Showcase of Immortals.

Eleven months have passed since that night and currently, both Superstars are out of contention to be in a World Title match at WrestleMania 36. WWE has declared two blockbuster bouts for its premier championships.

While Kingston is likely to be a part of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship match at the Show of Shows, it is unknown what role Daniel Bryan will play at this event. WWE has limited choices, but here are the 5 possible storylines for the Yes Man.

#5 Join Braun Strowman's clan to level the odds

Daniel Bryan earlier helped Roman Reigns on SmackDown

Starting with the least popular alternative first, WWE could book Daniel Bryan to emerge as Braun Strowman’s new ally and balance the odds in the mid-card title rivalry on the Blue brand. The heel trio of Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sami Zayn have tormented The Monster on SmackDown.

Elias has got the back of Strowman, however, the heels still outnumber the faces in this rivalry. With several last-minute changes happening to the WrestleMania card, the chances that WWE books Bryan in this direction are high.

Although there is no clarity whether he is a heel or a face, he had earlier offered his assistance to Roman Reigns when the Big Dog needed a partner for his tag team bout against The Miz and John Morrison.

Bryan’s inclusion can elevate this feud to the next level, and it could also produce some dream face-offs because all the heels in this rivalry are extremely talented.

Also Read - 5 Superstars who can join Braun Strowman and Elias to counter Sami Zayn’s stable on SmackDown

1 / 5 NEXT