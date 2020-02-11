5 ways WWE can book Sheamus heading into WrestleMania 36

Vinay Chhabaria

What's next for The Celtic Warrior?

After staying away from the ring for a long while, Sheamus made his much-awaited return to WWE TV on the first SmackDown episode of 2020. The Celtic Warrior seemingly came out to save Shorty G from the hands of The Revival that night, however, he hit Shorty with a devastating Brogue Kick of his own.

The two Superstars feuded for a while and the Irishman emerged victorious in his comeback rivalry. On the previous episode of SmackDown, Sheamus beat Apollo Crews to continue his winning momentum. However, with WrestleMania 36 approaching soon, the WWE Creative needs to book him in a much bigger storyline given how big a star he is.

Here are the 5 possible ways WWE can book him heading into the Show of Shows-

#5 Join Sami Zayn's stable

Will this multinational alliance get a new member?

Starting with the least likely, yet possible scenario, WWE may consider adding Sheamus to the heel faction led by Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Free agent Cesaro and former SmackDown tag team champions, The Revival are members of this group and this unit may get some relevance if Sheamus associates himself with the clan.

This stable can establish itself as a force to reckon with on Friday nights as they can decimate the others with their superior numbers. The members of this group are already in a feud with the Intercontinental Champion, Braun Strowman while an increase in members can also see them pursuing the tag team titles on the Blue brand.

The 5-man faction (with Sami Zayn as the mouthpiece) can elevate all the members to the upper mid-card and who knows the WWE Universe may even see The Bar reuniting in this process. Also, there could be a massive betrayal angle which could follow this up if the things do not work as per the original plans.

