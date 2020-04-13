5 WWE Superstars who could defeat Andrade to become the United States Champion

WWE needs to hit the reset button on the US title picture!

Who will dethrone Andrade to become the new United States champion?

Who will take the star-spangled title from El Idolo?

The United States Championship scenario is a mess right now, to say in the least. Ever since the title made its way over to RAW in the Superstar Shakeup after WrestleMania 35, the title picture hasn't generated a lot of interest from the fans, despite the strong mid-card that the brand possesses.

A 30-day suspension, followed by an injury to current champion Andrade has led to the title getting even lesser screentime than before. However, a change of guard may be what is needed the most right now to make the title relevant again. So, without further ado, presenting to you the five WWE Superstars who can win the US Title from Andrade:

Honorable mentions: Humberto Carrillo, Ricochet and Aleister Black

While they are the likely contenders, none of them should win the title now.

While Humberto Carrillo may seem to be the most probable candidate to dethrone Andrade, he isn't quite clicking with the fans. WWE should allow Humberto to build upon his character (similar to what Drew McIntyre did from December 2019) before giving him a title run.

Ricochet, on the other hand, is someone who desperately needs a reboot, as the whole superhero shtick isn't working well for him. With Murphy and Rezar out with injury, an alliance with Seth Rollins may be the best option for both men right now. Ricochet gets a complete makeover, while Rollins gets an ally. Even if this doesn't happen, Ricochet will most likely be in the tag division (with Cedric Alexander) for now, judging by his recent matches. So, he may not be the best bet to win the title from Andrade.

Lastly, we have Aleister Black, one of the most skilled wrestlers of the industry, and my personal favorite. Rumors suggested that he was a major contender to win this year's Royal Rumble and face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, so a US title is the least the Creative can offer. But, Black has a unique gimmick, which should be on the receiving end of some exceptional booking. Black should either go after the World Championship directly or win the Money in the Bank briefcase to bring the fight to the whole roster. A secondary title run may happen in the future, but a World title win will create an instant star out of Black, thus ruling him out of the US title picture.

With the honorable mentions done, let us begin.

