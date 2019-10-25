5 WWE Superstars who could temporarily replace Xavier Woods in The New Day

Xavier Woods will be out with a rather unfortunate injury

Let me begin by saying that there's absolutely no replacing Xavier Woods. His value cannot be overstated, because of his crossover appeal, and you can hear Korey Gunz and Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda sing his praises in our YouTube podcast:

But at the same time, it is unfortunate indeed that Xavier Woods will be out for many months with an injury. It is an Achilles Tendon tear and an injury of this nature keeps a Superstar out for up to 9 months.

As we have seen in the past, like when Big E was injured, WWE is not exactly averse to the idea of introducing short-term replacements in The New Day. It just allows us to see a new side to certain Superstars, as we did with Kevin Owens.

So with that in mind, let's look at 5 men who could fill Woods' shoes and play his trombone for the following months. This list also includes Superstars from RAW, who've not really made an appearance on television since the most recent draft.

WWE can always pass off one mid-card or lower-card superstar going to the other roster as a trade.

#5 No Way Jose

To say that No Way Jose is in the mid-card would be a false statement. He is someone who's always scraped the bottom of the barrel even though his act is popular with fans. Like so many others in the WWE roster, he's not a lower card performer because of a lack of talent, but because there's an over-abundance of Superstars in the company.

No Way Jose could ditch his gimmick and as popular as it is with the live crowd, nobody would really miss it. For him to be allied with The New Day would be a massive step up for him.

