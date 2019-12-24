5 WWE Superstars who could win their first main-roster championship in 2020

Divesh Merani FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 24, 2019

Dec 24, 2019 IST SHARE

2020 could see a lot of new stars being created.

As we close out the year of 2019, the new year will spark a new beginning for WWE. The main roster is a place filled with tremendous potential and talent, sure to wow the world in the next twelve months.

Several Superstars have shown such potential this past year, but not all have had a chance to fulfill it. It has been a tough year for some and one of transition and build-up for others.

A large portion of the roster has won some form of gold in WWE already, but there are a few with no titles to their name. Some of them had success in NXT, with no real signs of it repeating on RAW or SmackDown.

Here are those Superstars who could hold their first piece of championship gold on WWE's main roster, whether or not they did so at Full Sail University. These are five WWE Superstars who are likely to win their first main-roster championship in the coming year of 2020.

#5 Mustafa Ali

It's his time to shine.

2019 was a challenging year for Mustafa Ali. The year started with him in the WWE Championship picture, coming close to earning a match against Daniel Bryan at Royal Rumble. Ali was also set to be part of the Elimination Chamber match for the title before an eye injury set him back. Kofi Kingston replaced him and the rest is history.

The former 'Heart' of 205 Live had some stellar performances in the cruiserweight division in 2018, before his leap to SmackDown late that year. However, Ali failed to win the Cruiserweight Championship. 2019 frustrating. Following his injury, Ali was unable to garner any momentum for an extended period.

He was the man who had the Money in the Bank Ladder Match won before Brock Lesnar crashed the party. Hopefully, he does receive some due success in 2020 after a difficult twelve months. A man of Ali's talent would make for a fantastic mid-card or tag team champion on either brand, particularly his current home of Friday Night SmackDown.

1 / 5 NEXT