5 WWE Superstars who deserve much more

Drew Mcintyre made a stunning return to the main roster in 2018

The post-WrestleMania period has turned out to be pretty exciting as the company has played its cards in a fascinating way. The recently concluded MITB provided WWE enthusiasts with a lot to talk about as the event unfolded in a shocking manner.

From Brock Lensar's unexpected entry into the Money in the Bank ladder match to Bayley's successful cash-in, the event was blessed with awe-inspiring moments.

While there are many superstars who are enjoying a delightful period with the company, there are a few who aren't getting what they deserve. While the company cannot always plan big for all its superstars, there are a handful of performers who deserve to be booked better.

These athletes have convinced the WWE Universe of their potential and that they belong at the top. Here are 5 WWE superstars who are not being used to their potential:

#5 Drew Mcintyre

The Scottish Psychopath made a spectacular comeback last year as the WWE Universe were thrilled to witness his physical transformation. It looked like the brawny superstar was set for a monumental push which will see him become a World Champion in the near future.

But, things haven't really turned out to be quite stunning for Drew as of late as he primarly suffered a defeat to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 and was then overlooked in the MITB ladder match. Drew was one of the favourites to win the briefcase but the company decided to go with Brock Lesnar as The Beast made a last minute entry to the match and won the thing without even throwing a single punch.

Prior to WrestleMania 35, it was expected that the Scottish Psychopath would be in line for the Universal Championship in the near future but, that loss to Roman at the Showcase of Immortals was something that hampered his progress.

He was last seen on SmackDown where he made the save for Shane-o-Mac by delivering a devastating Claymore Kick to Roman Reigns which suggests that he is about to renew his rivalry with the Big Dog. Drew Mcintyre has all the attributes to reach the top and WWE should make it happen soon.

