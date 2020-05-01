5 WWE Superstars who desperately need to be repackaged

Some WWE Superstars desperately need to reinvent themselves

Over the storied history of the WWE, we've seen several Superstars go ahead and etch their names in the hearts of fans worldwide. While the company has always had technically gifted athletes with premier in-ring capabilities, it's the character work of some of these individuals that has allowed them to transcend above the rest as larger-than-life personas.

A WWE Superstar's ability to interact with the fans and evoke responses out of them goes a long way in establishing their legacy in the modern era. Thus, how they carry and portray themselves both in and outside the ring is of utmost importance.

Just look at Becky Lynch for example. She was always a talented Superstar but The Man gimmick skyrocketed her popularity within the WWE Universe.

While many Superstars have managed to find the perfect balance when it comes to character work and wrestling ability, there are several current WWE talents who seriously need a change of scenery to get a move on.

On that note, let us look at five WWE Superstars who desperately need to be repackaged.

#5 Bobby Lashley

The All Mighty needs a new lease of life soon

When Bobby Lashley made his WWE return on the RAW after WrestleMania 34, big things were expected of him, including an eventual feud with then-Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.

Two years have passed since and not only have we not seen this feud between the two former MMA stars, Lashley hasn't been a part of many compelling storylines all this while either.

As of now, he is still being portrayed as the kayfabe husband of Lana. And while we thought the relationship was set to be in dire straits, WWE has seemingly backtracked on the decision to split the couple.

It doesn't matter whether he remains a heel or turns into a babyface, but The All Mighty needs to behave like the force of nature he looks like. Instead of gloating about his strength by flipping tyres backstage and squashing weaker Superstars, he needs to get inside the ring with more reputed names.

Lashley is very much capable of putting up incredible matches as he has shown during his first run in the company and in some instances following his return as well. And that's exactly what he needs to be doing again.

Getting him title feuds with established Superstars will not only help the reputation of all parties involved, but it will also get more eyeballs on WWE's product.