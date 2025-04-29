5 WWE Superstars who have been suspended for crossing the line 

WWE has never shied away from handing out suspensions whenever a superstar crosses the line, even if it’s part of a story. Over the years, many big names have been suspended for their bad behavior.

Here’s a look at five WWE Superstars who got suspended in kayfabe due to their actions:

#5. Gunther

Gunther has let his frustration get the better of him recently. The Ring General lost the World Heavyweight Championship to Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41. On RAW after The Show of Shows, the Austrian star lost control when he berated commentators Michael Cole and Pat McAfee at the ringside.

Things turned ugly when Gunther locked Cole in a Sleeper Hold. When McAfee tried to help his colleague, the Imperium leader attacked him, too, putting the sports analyst in his Sleeper Hold for nearly two minutes.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce later addressed the situation on social media. He confirmed that Gunther had been fined and suspended indefinitely for attacking members of the commentary team.

Pearce made it clear that The Ring General's behavior was “reprehensible and disgusting” and that no superstar would be allowed to put their hands on WWE officials.

#4. Drew McIntyre

At Money in the Bank 2024, Drew McIntyre won the Men’s Ladder Match to secure the MITB briefcase. But later that night, his cash-in attempt during the Seth Rollins vs. Damian Priest World Heavyweight Title match was ruined by CM Punk’s interference.

Furious over losing his opportunity, McIntyre stormed into the post-show and accidentally struck RAW General Manager Adam Pearce with an elbow. Things escalated quickly before Wade Barrett stepped in to separate them.

Pearce later announced that McIntyre would be fined and suspended indefinitely for attacking a WWE official, even though it wasn’t intentional. After suffering a heartbreak at Money in the Bank, it was a major blow for The Scottish Warrior.

#3. Kevin Owens

Kevin Owens has always been known for his temper, and it cost him big time last year. KO turned heel after attacking Cody Rhodes in the parking lot after the Bad Blood PLE went off the air.

The Prizefighter was subsequently suspended and fined by SmackDown GM Nick Aldis. However, it seemed like he did not learn his lesson. In December 2024, he brutally attacked The American Nightmare after their main event match at Saturday Night's Main Event, escalating the feud between the two. KO even stole Cody’s Winged Eagle Title in the process.

As a result, Nick Aldis gave him a choice to return the belt or face consequences. Things didn’t end there, though! The Prizefighter later attacked both Nick Aldis and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown. Aldis then suspended Owens on the spot.

#2. Braun Strowman

During a chaotic episode of RAW in November 2020, Adam Pearce gathered the winning Team RAW members from Survivor Series to discuss who could challenge for the WWE Championship next. When Pearce introduced Strowman by saying, “Last but certainly not the least,” The Monster Among Men snapped and headbutted the on-screen authority figure.

As a result, the former Universal Champion was suspended for an indefinite period for putting his hands on a WWE official.

#1. Former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is no stranger to causing chaos, and after losing to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2021, he lived up to his reputation once again. Lesnar promised to beat Reigns senseless on SmackDown, and he lived up to his promise by causing absolute mayhem. The Beast destroyed everything and everyone in sight.

Because of the chaos, Adam Pearce suspended Lesnar indefinitely. However, The Beast Incarnate didn’t take the news lightly. He returned to the ring, grabbed Pearce, and delivered not one, but two massive F5s. Pearce was left in excruciating pain and had to be rescued by WWE doctors.

Michael Cole later explained that the Stamford-based promotion would not tolerate such behavior and that the suspension was necessary to maintain order.

