5 WWE Superstars who have hinted leaving WWE once their contract expires

Which one of these Superstars will leave WWE?

WWE has a diverse range of Superstars in their roster. From India to Mexico and America to Canada, we will see wrestlers from almost every country. While it’s good to have more talents in a company, but it also has its own disadvantages. One of the biggest con is that not every wrestler gets success in WWE.

Some main event calibers are stuck at the mid-card scene while some jobbers get undeserving title shots. Since WWE is no longer the only major promotion in this world, some wrestlers have left and became major Superstars in other companies. Cody Rhodes and John Morrison are great examples. While Cody is now AEW’s employee, Morrison is enjoying a great career in Impact Wrestling.

Currently, some talents are upset with their position in WWE, and they want to work somewhere else, but their contract is the only thing that’s not allowing them to do so. In this article, we will look at 5 WWE Superstars who have already hinted leaving once their contract ends.

#5 Sasha Banks

The Boss is reportedly upset at WWE

After months of planning, WWE finally introduced the Women’s Tag Team Championships. They booked a match for it at Elimination Chamber where Sasha Banks and Bayley got the victory.

Since winning the titles, both females did a great job, but fans were shocked when they lost their Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 35. Sasha was upset at WWE because she wanted to do a lot of things as champion, but WWE poured water on her dreams by handing the belts to Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer also addressed the issue in his newsletter and revealed that Sasha doesn’t want to work in WWE anymore and she is looking for a way out. It’s clear that Vince McMahon won’t let her leave as she is still one of the fan-favorites in WWE but who knows; maybe he will allow her to leave on her own terms.

