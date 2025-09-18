5 WWE Superstars who have lost the most momentum in 2025

WWE continues to set new records in terms of attendance and viewership, and while business has been booming, the same can't be said for its weekly product lately. The Triple H-led creative team has produced some highly captivating storylines this year, but due to the lack of consistency, not every superstar has benefited from them.

In fact, the questionable booking of certain superstars has caused them to lose the momentum they had built earlier.

In this listicle, we will look at five WWE Superstars who have lost the most momentum in 2025:

#5. Jade Cargill

After making her in-ring debut in the Stamford-based promotion in January 2024, Jade Cargill enjoyed a fair share of success initially, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Bianca Belair. The Storm carried her momentum into this year as well, engaging in a high-profile feud with Naomi and winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament at Night of Champions.

However, the former AEW star failed to dethrone Tiffany Stratton as WWE Women's Champion at SummerSlam. The 33-year-old received a rematch against The Buff Barbie on the September 12 episode of SmackDown, but the bout ended in a double count-out. Cargill's recent setbacks have caused her to lose the momentum she had built earlier.

#4. AJ Styles

Despite being a highly decorated veteran, AJ Styles has yet to do anything noteworthy this year. The Phenomenal One lost to Logan Paul at WrestleMania 41. He then entered into a rivalry with Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. While the feud produced some entertaining moments, it did not turn out to be fruitful for the legend.

"Dirty" Dom defeated Styles at SummerSlam and then again on the post-Clash in Paris episode of RAW. Given his popularity in France, fans expected the 48-year-old to win the IC Championship in his second attempt against Mysterio. However, El Grande Americano's timely interference prevented that from happening.

The veteran cut a controversial promo during a commercial break on the September 8 episode of the Monday night show, leading to fans speculating about something massive unfolding with Styles soon. Other than that, The Phenomenal One has had a lackluster 2025 so far.

#3. WWE Women's United States Champion Giulia

After a brief stint in NXT, Giulia moved to the main roster post-WrestleMania 41. Soon after, the Japanese star dethroned Zelina Vega as Women's United States Champion. Fans hoped to see Giulia embark on a dominant run as champion, but that hasn't been the case so far.

Despite holding a title, Giulia hasn't had much TV time to showcase her abilities. Surprisingly, the 31-year-old has yet to defend her championship at a WWE Premium Live Event. The Beautiful Madness carried a lot of momentum upon arriving on the main roster, but she has failed to maintain it due to questionable booking.

#2. Penta

Penta quickly became one of the most popular stars on the main roster after debuting in WWE earlier this year. The Stamford-based promotion has left no stone unturned with the luchador's presentation on TV. However, despite making regular appearances, the 40-year-old appears to be stuck in the midcard.

Penta is currently feuding with The New Day on WWE RAW, and while a rivalry with one of the greatest tag teams in history sounds good on paper, it arguably hasn't helped anyone involved due to lackluster storytelling.

#1. Jacob Fatu

Who would've thought a star like Jacob Fatu would be left without a direction? Unfortunately, that is exactly what has happened with The Samoan Werewolf lately. Since losing the United States Championship to Solo Sikoa at Night of Champions, Fatu has seemingly taken a backseat on SmackDown.

His last televised match was over a month ago, when he teamed up with Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso to defeat MFT in a six-man tag team bout. Fans were excited to see Fatu cement his place as a main event star after turning babyface, but it has done more harm than good to the Samoan so far.

