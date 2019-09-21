5 WWE Superstars who have pinned both Brock Lesnar and Kofi Kingston

Brock Lesnar is Kofi Kingston's next WWE Championship opponent

Brock Lesnar will challenge Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship on the first episode of SmackDown on FOX on Friday, October 4.

Kingston, who has held WWE’s most prestigious title since defeating Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, has picked up statement-making victories over Superstars including Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and Randy Orton in recent months.

Lesnar, meanwhile, has become a three-time Universal Champion in 2019, having won the title from Seth Rollins at Extreme Rules in July before losing it back to him one month later at SummerSlam.

Overall, Paul Heyman’s client has lost via pinfall on two occasions in 2019 – both times against Rollins – while Kingston has been pinned by Joe, Orton, Bryan, Dolph Ziggler, Sheamus and Cesaro in the same amount of time.

Simply put, it is not uncommon for the New Day member to suffer occasional pinfall losses, but it is very rare for his upcoming opponent to lose via that method any more than twice per year.

In this article, let’s take a look at five Superstars who have pinned both Lesnar and Kingston in WWE.

#5 Big Show

Big Show’s first pinfall win over Brock Lesnar

One of the most memorable moments of Brock Lesnar’s first run with WWE came in November 2002 when he lost the WWE Championship against Big Show at Survivor Series.

Paul Heyman betrayed his client by pulling the referee out of the ring during a pinfall, allowing Big Show to take advantage by chokeslamming Lesnar onto a steel chair before picking up the 1-2-3 over “The Next Big Thing”.

Big Show’s first pinfall win over Kofi Kingston

In April 2009, Kofi Kingston had already held the Intercontinental Championship and Tag Team Championship but he was still trying to establish himself as a prominent member of WWE’s main roster.

With over a decade of WWE experience at the time, it was no surprise that Big Show quickly defeated Kingston in their first one-on-one encounter on SmackDown.

The finish came when Kingston attempted a cross-body from the top rope, only to find himself on the receiving end of a KO Punch, followed by a pinfall loss.

