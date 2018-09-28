5 WWE Superstars who have suffered legitimate injury this month

It's hard to determine, which men suffered the most in this harrowing match.

WWE Superstars often suffers injuries while working in a match. Most times these injuries are just minor ones, sometimes they turn out to be more serious than expected. Due to which suffering superstars are sidelined for months and months and have to go for rehab which is only frustrated nothing more than that.

This month a plethora of superstars have suffered legitimate injuries on both brands. From this month's Hell in a Cell PPV to this week's Raw, a handful of five WWE superstars have found themselves on the receiving end of these unexpected injuries. So, without wasting further time let's see who are these unlucky superstars.

#5-4 Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy

Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy are the first ones on this list who suffered legitimate injuries this month.

As both superstars were scheduled to face one another in a Hell in a Cell match at earlier this month at HIAC pay-per-view, what's its use if none of them leave have left that brutal structure without a few scars.

Randy was the first one who suffered a legitimate injury in the match, following Jeff's hard-hitting chair shots on Orton's back and a Swanton Bomb. After which a chunk of Randy's left leg muscle popped out.

The second one was Jeff Hardy who suffered major injuries including blood coughing, following his massive Swanton Bomb move on Randy, which he missed by the way. Due to which he went face first through the table before hitting the surface of the ring. Following this, he was taken out on the arena on a stretcher.

Jeff Hardy got his wish. Competing inside of Hell in a Cell. That match blew everyone away. Heel Orton is a god. Hardy really needs to just chill on a beach for a while. #HIAC pic.twitter.com/FsDyyWrB9n — R.Dream (@WWERDream) September 16, 2018

