5 WWE superstars who hold the most number of championship belts in the WWE

Some win, others win more. Here are the 5 WWE superstars who have won the most titles in the WWE.

by Mathaeus Abuwa Top 5 / Top 10 25 May 2017, 22:43 IST

The Rock is a two-time Intercontinental Champion

In the WWE, there’s no greater show of faith than to be handed a championship reign. Some like Jinder Mahal have just received their first, while others have reached the summit of the mountain on several occasions. Regardless of how many times a wrestler wins a championship, every single win is a memorable moment in WWE history and something to be treasured.

The WWE Universe often view those with the most number of world championships as the crowning jewel of the show, but there are many other championships to be won. Many a superstar has etched his name in history through the winning of other championships than the two main ones.

The names on this list won’t surprise you, but the names not present on the list may give you something to ponder about. Let’s proceed.

Here are the 5 superstars who currently hold the most number of championship belts in WWE.

#5 The Rock – 19 Titles

As perhaps the biggest name to ever come out of wrestling, The Rock has truly built on the foundation wrestling provided him. With billions of dollars of revenue grossed from his films, the Great One has taken his wrestling roots to the farthest corners of the globe. In his time at the top, the Brahma Bull won countless titles in the WWE.

The Attitude Era icon has been able to collect 19 championship wins as a wrestler, winning the world championship on 10 separate occasions. He is truly the definition of what can be achieved through charisma and star power.

Even in a time when Stone Cold Steve Austin was dominating, The Rock managed to have more championship reigns to his name because the people adored him so much.