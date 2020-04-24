5 WWE Superstars who impersonated The Undertaker and fooled the fans

Undertaker copycats!

The Undertaker is arguably the most iconic character to have graced the industry of pro wrestling and one of WWE's best gimmicks ever. Hailing straight from the death valley, everything about The Undertaker is mysterious, scary, and yet very interesting.

Be it his legendary entrance or the trademark "Rest in Peace" taunt, we all have tried impersonating him at least once with our friends or while watching him on our TV screens.

Interestingly, it's not just us fans but also some WWE Superstars who have tried to impersonate The Deadman on live TV. Well, some of them actually managed to fool the fans with that.

So let's take a look at five such awesome Undertaker impersonations by WWE Superstars. Who do you think did it best? Be sure to let us know in the comments section below.

#5 Dolph Ziggler

The Show-Off!

Dolph Ziggler has been with the company for a lot longer than we might realize. Even though he isn't considered by many as a main-event talent these days, The ShowOff has given us many memorable moments to cherish throughout the course of his career.

One of these was during his 2017 run where he was teasing a major change in his persona and showing a lot of frustration for not getting the respect that he deserves. During this time, he used to come out to various Superstar's themes, mocking them.

He did it first with John Cena, then Randy Savage, Shawn Michaels, Naomi, and many others.

On an episode of SmackDown in 2017, the iconic gong hit the arena and the fans were caught off-guard for a moment, only to realize later that it was Dolph Ziggler who has come out dressed as the Undertaker to his theme. Ziggler then went on to mock The Undertaker saying that anyone can wear a Halloween costume and do this.

He even took a jab at the Phenom's part-time schedule by asking the fans -

"Did you actually think you would see The Undertaker two times in one year?"