5 WWE Superstars who need to revitalize their careers on NXT

Back in October 2019, NXT cemented its place as the third WWE brand after declaring war on Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown on the road to Survivor Series. But before that, NXT was viewed as a developmental territory where future WWE Superstars got to perfect their craft in the ring and on the microphone. NXT exceeded expectations with Triple H at the helm, producing amazing matches and captivating storylines.

Numerous former NXT Superstars have achieved success on the main roster such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Charlotte Flair, Drew McIntyre, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Asuka, and many more. However, there have also been cases wherein former stars on NXT did not have the same kind of success on the main roster.

But as mentioned earlier, NXT is now the official third brand of WWE and has brought back Superstars such as Finn Balor and Tyler Breeze. Similarly, other wrestlers who aren't doing much on the main roster currently could return to the Black and Gold brand and revitalize their careers. So, let’s look at 5 such WWE Superstars.

#5 Humberto Carrillo

Humberto Carrillo signed with WWE back in 2018 after a successful stint as Ultimo Ninja in Mexico as well as Pro Wrestling Noah and Major League Wrestling. Following a brief NXT run, Carrillo was promoted to 205 Live in early 2019 and drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft in October 2019.

Carrillo was immediately given a push by WWE with feuds against A.J. Styles, Seth Rollins, and Andrade. He was even close to winning the United States Championship but it never happened. Ultimately, Vince McMahon gave up on him and he is now stuck in the mid-card with little to no direction.

To be fair, Carrillo is decent in the ring but he lacks the charisma to become the next big Latino WWE Superstar. The company already has Humberto’s cousin, Angel Garza, who is both talented and charismatic. For Carrillo, an NXT run could help him improve on the microphone and build his character.