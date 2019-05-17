5 WWE Superstars who refused to win championships

Bret 'The Hitman' Hart refused to capture the Intercontinental Title in 1997 for a multitude of reasons.

The quest for championship gold is a journey that every WWE Superstar aims to complete. Not just a nice trophy, becoming a champion means that the company has faith in you to be a representative of their brand.

A championship win also means that in the years and decades after your career has wrapped up, your name will live on in the history books as a champion.

There are some stars, however, who actively fought being crowned a champion.

Whether it be due to backstage politics, worrying about the pressure of holding the gold, or just feeling they didn't deserve such a prestigious accolade, these Superstars had their reasons for saying no to the prize.

Here are five WWE Superstars who reportedly refused to win championships.

#5 The Rock (WWE Championship)

The Rock was reportedly poised to defeat JBL for the WWE Title at WrestleMania 21.

The Rock may go down in history as one of the greatest WWE Champions of all time, but in 2005, the Brahma Bull could have added another huge win to his legendary career.

According to 411Mania, there were plans for the Great One to return to the company in 2005, with a match between him and then-Champion JBL slated for WrestleMania 21.

There were reportedly even plans for The Rock to win the gold, just to lose the title days later, if nothing else, to swerve the fans.

Ultimately, this never came to light, as Bradshaw ended up facing a young John Cena.

Defeating the Texan, Cena would win his first of 16 World Championships, with one of these title wins being at the expense of the Most Electrifying Man in Sports Entertainment at WrestleMania 29 in 2013.

