5 WWE Superstars who retired at the top

These 5 Superstars enjoyed a great run until the very end.

Bret Hart's last feud was against Goldberg

Professional wrestlers are a lot like other professional athletes in that they start off green followed by a rapid rise, a period of sustained peaking and then an eventual downturn into obscurity. Well, that's the traditional path, at least.

But, some special talents are so damn good that they retire at the very top of their game. No matter what the situation, these men and women ensure that right up to the very last match they have inside the squared circle, they are at the peak of their powers.

I mean, sure Ric Flair had a pretty amazing retirement but The Nature Boy was a shadow of the man who won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship in the years leading up to his retirement at the hands of Shawn Michaels. This piece is not about people like Ric Flair. It is about those who went out on top.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 WWE Superstars who retired at the top:

#5 Bret Hart

Bret "The Hitman” Hart had a catchphrase that went like this: "The best there is, the best there was, and the best there ever will be." If you ever saw The Hitman wrestle, you knew that he had the skills to back up that claim. But, it went beyond just that. Hart had the career to back it up.

Bret Hart was one of the megastars of the WWE. He won everything the company had to offer multiple times before making the jump over to WCW. His legacy in the WWE remained untarnished despite the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident as he exited the promotion as a Triple Crown Champion.

He would go on top make as big of a splash at WCW, becoming a Triple Crown Champion there as well, winning the World Heavyweight Title, the US Title, and the Tag Titles with a certain Goldberg.

The most ironic thing here is that it was Goldberg who ended Hart's career with a stiff kick that concussed The Hitman and forced him into retirement. Despite not being able to retire on his own terms, there is not doubt that Bret went out on top.