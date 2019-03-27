5 WWE Superstars who retired at WrestleMania

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 79 // 27 Mar 2019, 13:11 IST

Austin last competed in a losing effort to The Rock at WrestleMania 19.

There is nothing quite like WrestleMania.

The pageantry, the excitement, the drama that comes from the biggest show of the year is enough to make even the most cynical of fans tune in.

Over its 35 years, WrestleMania has played host to some of the greatest matches in wrestling history, from Shawn Michaels' boyhood dream coming true, to the Austin era arriving years later.

And though the showcase of the immortals has hosted hundreds of WWE Superstars, some have had their very final matches as part of the extravaganza.

These Superstars clearly felt they had done it all, and wanted to go out on a bang, performing at the biggest show in the wrestling calendar.

Here are five WWE Superstars who hung up their boots after competing at the granddaddy of them all, WrestleMania.

#5. "I'm sorry, I love you."

Flair had his last match in WWE against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24 in 2008.

Ric Flair is a true icon of wrestling.

Starting his career decades ago, Flair would battle adversity after adversity, including a Plane crash in 1975, that should've ended his career. Instead, Flair returned to the ring, capturing 16 World Champions, and having incredible runs in WCW and WWE.

In 2008 though, a stipulation by the corrupt Vince McMahon meant that the next time Flair lost a match, he'd be forced to retire.

Putting his career on the line each and every week, Flair was able to topple stars like MVP, Mr. Kennedy, and even his own protege Triple H.

Clock eventually struck midnight for Flair at WrestleMania 24, as he took on Shawn Michaels.

Battling the showstopper, Flair realized he couldn't win, and through tears, Michaels ended the Nature Boy's legendary career.

