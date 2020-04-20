WWE is a brutal business, where only a few get to go to the top of the business, i.e., win a world championship. WWE Superstars not only have to be great in the ring, on the mic, and ooze charisma, but also have to compete with many Superstars waiting in the wings to take their spot.

To reach the top requires a lot of effort, dedication, and drive to succeed. The majority of the performers won't main event WrestleMania or even win a world title. The ones who have won world titles in the promotion have done so after clawing and clinging to their position in the company.

But, there have been a few who have had to deal with an even tougher journey of being released by the company, before returning to winning a world title.

Let's take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who returned after being released to become world champions:

#5 Drew McIntyre

Let's begin with the latest Superstar to achieve this arduous feat of dealing with being released to come back stronger and win the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre won his first WWE world title at WrestleMania 36 when he defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. This occurred just three years after returning to WWE after being released in 2014.

McIntyre was deemed "The Chosen One" by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon a decade ago. But after a few years in the promotion, and not impressing the bosses backstage, he was released.

The Scottish Psychopath was not discouraged by his release as he worked hard in various promotions like ICW, Evolve, and even TNA, before returning to WWE. He became NXT Champion, and after being called up to the main roster, was a heel, before he was turned babyface, winning the 2020 men's Royal Rumble match.

This set-up a mouthwatering feud with Brock Lesnar, whom he defeated at WrestleMania 36.